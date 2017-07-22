Painting Workshop- Oil, Acrylic, or Watercolor

Learn to develop an image from initial concept to final product in oil, acrylic, or watercolor media in this workshop series. Instructor will emphasize color theory, color mixing/blending, brushwork, and the ap­propriate application of paint. Intermediate students continue their exploration of their personal style as they broaden their understanding, gain confidence and refine their techniques in their chosen medium. Basic drawing experience is required. Come and learn a new media in the 4 Saturdays, or attend class to practice your skills in your favorite media over the summer. Instructor will contact students directly regarding supplies.

Sign up for one, two, or three sessions, or register for all four and save 10 percent on your total!

Members $40 per session, Nonmembers $50 per session

Workshops meet on Saturdays from 12-4pm.

July 22, July 29, August 12, August 19