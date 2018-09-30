This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. But WAIT! There’s more! There will be a selection of Breaux award-winning wines and delicious cheeses and other tid-bits available for purchase! Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process! Templates will be available for this event.
Paint and Sip
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Crafts, Food & Drink
Sep 21, 2018
