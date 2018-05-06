Paint & Sip - Mother's Day

Come paint something fun with your Mum! This Event will feature fun giveaways and chance to win a free private party for up to 10 people*.

*Some conditions may apply

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of –a-kind masterpiece at Breaux Vineyards in scenic Loudoun County, Virginia! This 3 hr. event is just $35 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. But WAIT! There’s more! We will have a selection of our award-winning wines and delicious cheeses and other tid-bits available for purchase!

Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!