Paint & Sip - Mother's Day

to Google Calendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Come paint something fun with your Mum! This Event will feature fun giveaways and chance to win a free private party for up to 10 people*.

*Some conditions may apply

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of –a-kind masterpiece at Breaux Vineyards in scenic Loudoun County, Virginia! This 3 hr. event is just $35 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. But WAIT! There’s more! We will have a selection of our award-winning wines and delicious cheeses and other tid-bits available for purchase!

Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
540-668-6299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - Paint & Sip - Mother's Day - 2018-05-06 11:00:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular