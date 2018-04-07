Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom

to Google Calendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

This Event is Part of our Annual Cherry Blossom Celebration.

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of –a-kind masterpiece at Breaux Vineyards!

This 3 hr. event is just $35 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. But WAIT! There’s more! We will have a selection of our award-winning wines and delicious cheeses and other tid-bits available for purchase!

Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Paint & Sip - Cherry Blossom - 2018-04-07 12:00:00
Subscribe - Keep It Fresh

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular