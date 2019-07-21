Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards

to Google Calendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of–a-kind masterpiece painting. This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process.

Info

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Crafts, This & That
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards - 2019-07-21 12:00:00
Sweet Delights

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular