Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of–a-kind masterpiece painting. This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process.
Paint and Sip at Breaux Vineyards
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
View Map
