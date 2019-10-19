PageTurners: Free Family Workshop

PageTurners: Fall Free Family Workshop is an exciting new endeavor presented in partnership with the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. This workshop invites our community to explore and create their own works of art inspired by children’s literature.

The workshop contains a variety of literature-themed arts & crafts activities the whole family will enjoy, such as creating books, zines, and bookmarks! Supplies and plenty of smiling and skilled volunteers will be on hand! All ages are welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

PageTurners is part of a series of Free Family Workshops offered by LCVA. Workshops are designed to bring the family together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate annual events throughout the year.

LCVA would like to thank Farmville Lions Club for graciously sponsoring this event; without them, this Free Family Workshop would not be possible. Farmville Lions Club will also be offering a free vision screening for children at this workshop.

When and Where:

Saturday, October 19, 2019. Doors open at 10:30am in the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts at the intersection of Third Street & Main Street in historic downtown Farmville, VA. This program is free and open to the public.

About LCVA:

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts presents a rotating program of inspiring and conversation-starting exhibitions. Admission to LCVA and its programs is—and always has been—free for all. It is located at the intersection of Main and Third Streets (129 North Main Street) in Farmville, Virginia. For additional information on these exhibitions or other programs and events, contact LCVA at lcvainfo@longwood.edu or 434.395.2206.

