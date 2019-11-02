Oysters and Wine

Join us for our oyster bar at James Charles!

Chef Cheryl Ashe, the “culinary gangster” extraordinaire of Sweet NOLA’s Southern Food Lounge, will be preparing locally-sourced oysters that you’ll love!

Each ticket includes a half-dozen oysters, and we’ll have the perfect wines available for pairing with these delicious east-coast delicacies available for purchase at the oyster bar.

In fact, oysters are one of the Fabulous Flavors of Virginia, one of those local delicacies that makes our beautiful state such a wonderful place to explore! Just like wine, oysters come in all different flavors and sensations depending on the region, so there’s always more to explore. Click here to learn more about what makes oysters so awesome!

Reservations are required by October 29, and you must be 21 years old or older to participate. Tickets will include a half dozen oysters. This event will go on rain or shine. We are unable to refund tickets for this event. Tickets are $16 per person.