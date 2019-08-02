Oyster & Wine Festival 2019 On Sunny Slope Farm

The Virginia Oyster Trail is celebrating National Oyster Day and Virginia’s oyster farmers and watermen by uniting Virginia’s coastal region with the Shenandoah Valley in an exquisitely fun weekend at the Oyster & Wine Festival hosted by On Sunny Slope Farm in Rockingham County, Virginia.

Enjoy unique “merroir-terroir” pairings of oysters and wine from Virginia’s signature Oyster Trial while serenaded by premiere performing artists.

Spend a leisurely Saturday afternoon on the farm with your family and friends. It’s an All Virginia Day under the tent! Introducing “High Five”- A showcase of five Virginia oyster culinary preparations - raw, roasted, fried, stewed and baked distinctively paired with an exquisite variety of select Virginia wines from five premiere winery/vineyards outside the Valley.

Special Guest: Deborah Pratt, Virginia's National Oyster Shucking Champion

On Sunny Slope Farm, situated in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley in Rockingham County, is a member of the Virginia Oyster Trail. The Virginia Oyster Trail is a visitor-directed experiential “journey of discovery” program focused on the Virginia Oyster; highlighting participating watermen/aqua-artisan/aquaculture businesses. The Trail invites community narratives, featuring numerous oyster-related hospitality, creative, culinary, cultural and activity points of interest to extend visitor engagement. Fundamental to highlighting visitor experiences in an eco-tourism framework the Trail focuses on increasing awareness of the benefits Virginia Oysters have on local economies, with emphasis on community development, environmental stewardship, entrepreneurial growth, health attributes and the cultural integration of Virginia’s distinctive aquaculture and coastal way of life.

Friday, August 2, 2019

4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Oyster Shucking Workshop

Kick off your festive weekend with a delicious oyster shucking and wine pairing workshop at the farm!

This hands-on experience includes a shucking lesson taught by Virginia’s National Oyster Shucking Champion, Deborah Pratt. You will have lots of practice as you learn how to properly and safely shuck oysters, guided by our expert.

Learn how Virginia oysters are grown, what affects an oyster's flavor, and how to taste and enjoy the nuances of oysters. Learn helpful tips on buying, storing and preparing oysters. Explore a variety of condiment techniques.

You will leave as a confident oyster consumer however you choose to eat them: at home, in restaurants, or fresh from Virginia’s coastal region.

The Oyster Shucking Workshop includes:

Hands-on instruction for shucking a dozen local oysters,

A signature Oyster and Wine Festival shucking knife to take home with you,

A shucking glove, just like Virginia watermen use,

A dozen oysters to shuck and enjoy,

Beverages

A Virginia Oyster Trial recipe guide with a selection of favorite recipes from Trail site members across the Commonwealth.

Sponsors Private Farm-to-Fork Dinner

Set in elegant farm fashion, event sponsors will kick off the weekend’s festivities in a private chef appropriated 5-course dinner featuring exquisite dishes from Virginia “merroir and terroir” farms, blending their bounty into a unique culinary experience.

“Farm-to-fork” stresses the importance of cooking with the freshest, local, regional and sustainably grown seasonal ingredients and alignment, our chef will combine the bounty of Virginia’s agricultural farms with oysters farmed year ‘round in Virginia’s coastal region.

3rd Annual Oyster & Wine Festival

Enjoy unique “merroir-terroir” pairings of oysters and wine from Virginia’s signature Oyster Trial while serenaded by premiere Virginia jazz artists.

Spend a leisurely Saturday afternoon on the farm with your family and friends. It’s an All Virginia Day under the tent! Introducing “High Five”- A showcase of five Virginia oyster culinary preparations - raw, roasted, fried, stewed and baked distinctively paired with an exquisite variety of select Virginia wines from five premiere winery/vineyards outside the valley.

Featured Guests:

Deborah Pratt, Virginia's National Oyster Shucking Champion

Featured Virginia Oyster Purveyors and Vineyard/Wineries

Raw Half Shell Oysters: Big Island Aquaculture

Roasted Half Shell Oysters: Big Island Aquaculture

Fried Oysters: Byrd’s Seafood Foodtruck

Oyster Stew: Cowarts/Bevan’s Oyster Company

Oysters Rockefeller: Chessie Seafood and Aqua Farms

Williamsburg Winery

Saude Creek Vineyards

Good Luck Cellars

Mattaponi Winery

Ingleside Vineyards

Featured Performing Artists:

Stephanie Nakasian Trio – Stephanie is an exciting, seasoned vocalist and master of innovative jazz improvisation, completely authentic with a fresh and vibrant sound all her own. Featured on “Fresh Air” with Terry Gross, she has toured and performed with many of the “greats” and brings high energy to every performance. and enthralls listeners with her pure tones and flawless delivery. Stephanie engages listeners on a personal level with a love for the music that is playful, electric and spontaneous in story and song. Stephanie’s trio features guitar virtuoso Chris Whiteman and bassist Karl Kimmel (25 yrs the house bassist at The Homestead, VA)

Chris Whiteman - Chris is a jazz guitar virtuoso having performed throughout the United States and Europe. He has worked with Grammy-winning artists and producers, composed music for film and is an active touring artist.

Kipyn Martin – Kipyn Martin is an emerging and award-winning Indie Folk artist who currently plays festivals, concert halls, coffeehouses, and house concerts from New England to Texas. 2017 saw the release of Kipyn’s second album, Dance Across the Sky, two songs from which earned Gold Awards in the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest (“Dance Across the Sky” and “God Is Love”). Kipyn also currently tours with duo partner Allison Shapira, performing Joan & Joni: A Tribute to the Music of Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell.

“Valley Meets Bay” Sunday Brunch

Set in family farm fashion, you will delight in a menu featuring exquisite dishes from Virginia “merroir and terroir” farms, blending their bounty into a unique culinary experience.

“Farm-to-fork” stresses the importance of cooking with the freshest, local, regional and sustainably grown seasonal ingredients and alignment, our chef will combine the bounty of Virginia’s agricultural farms, where oysters farmed year ‘round in Virginia’s coastal waters.

Brunch Includes:

Meal, two alcoholic beverages and a chance to win a Virginia Oyster Trail Get-Away.

Silent Auction

Opportunity to win the Northern Neck Virginia Oyster Trail Getaway

Ma Margaret’s House 2 Nights in the Master Suite with Breakfast

Horn Harbor Restaurant Dinner for Two

Private Guided Oyster Nursery Tour

Tickets to the Reedville Fisherman’s Museum

Tangier Cruise Daytrip Tickets for Two to Tangier Island

