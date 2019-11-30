Annual Oyster Roast at the Cape Charles Museum. Local oyster, roasted and raw, plus sides. Beer and wine available. Live music by the Mike Proffitt Band. Tickets - $50 adults and $25 for children 7-12 - available at the Museum and Periwinkles in Cape Charles by cash or check, or by credit card ($2 surcharge) at capecharlesmuseum.org.
Oyster Roast
