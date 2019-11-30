Oyster Roast

Cape Charles Museum 814 Randolph Avenue, Town of Cape Charles, Virginia 23310

Annual Oyster Roast at the Cape Charles Museum. Local oyster, roasted and raw, plus sides. Beer and wine available. Live music by the Mike Proffitt Band. Tickets - $50 adults and $25 for children 7-12 - available at the Museum and Periwinkles in Cape Charles by cash or check, or by credit card ($2 surcharge) at capecharlesmuseum.org.

Cape Charles Museum 814 Randolph Avenue, Town of Cape Charles, Virginia 23310 View Map
Food & Drink Event
757-331-1008
