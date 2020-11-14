Oyster Roast To-Go at the VLM

Sick of being stuck in your shell? Join the Virginia Living Museum for our annual Oyster Roast!

Purchase tickets now and join us on November 14 for our first drive-through Oyster Roast To-Go. Stay in your car while we bring it all to you. (We have enhanced public sanitation procedures and additional measures for social distancing.)

Order a duo package (serves 2) which comes complete with Oyster Roast classics: soup, chowder, dessert, a specialty beer glass and of course, oysters! Also included are two VLM admission tickets. Pickup times will be between 4 and 6 p.m. on the 14th. The two-serving package costs $80; price increases to $90 on Wednesday, November 4. Tickets must be ordered before Wednesday, November 11. For more information and to order tickets, go to thevlm.org/oyster-roast/

