Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library

to Google Calendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00

Richmond Public Library, West End Branch 5420 Patterson Avenue , City of Richmond, Virginia 23226

Meet author Karen A. Chase and hear excerpts from her new book Carrying Independence. Come early and enjoy some oysters on the library patio! The event is FREE but you MUST Register to attend (see website).

Info

Richmond Public Library, West End Branch 5420 Patterson Avenue , City of Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library - 2019-09-21 17:00:00
Celebrate The Life

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular