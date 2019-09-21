Meet author Karen A. Chase and hear excerpts from her new book Carrying Independence. Come early and enjoy some oysters on the library patio! The event is FREE but you MUST Register to attend (see website).
Oyster Roast with Author Karen A. Chase @ West End Branch Library
Richmond Public Library, West End Branch 5420 Patterson Avenue , City of Richmond, Virginia 23226
Richmond Public Library, West End Branch 5420 Patterson Avenue , City of Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Aug 27, 2019
Aug 24, 2019
Aug 24, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more