Owl Be Home Walk

Come celebrate the holiday season at the Virginia Living Museum! Walk the outdoor trail, where you can find Santa and two of his elves with special animal friends. There will be a station inside the museum with grab and go crafts, as well as a candy bag and a letter-drop off for Santa! Make sure you bring a warm winter coat, a letter for Santa, and the holiday spirit! 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with ticket slots every 15 minutes (reserve tickets in advance, we expect this event will sell out). Cost is $4 in addition to museum admission. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

All COVID-19 CDC regulations will be in place, such as social distancing, mask-wearing indoors, and hand sanitizer locations throughout the museum.

Tickets: thevlm.org/events/museum-events/