Overview of Yoga Therapy for Healthcare Providers is organized by Life in Yoga Foundation and will be held from Sep 11 - 12, 2021. Participants are able to Develop competency in simple techniques of yoga that can be applied for patients' disease care and health management.
Overview of Yoga Therapy for Healthcare Providers
5 Cold Hill Road S Unit 27 Mendham, New Jersey 07945
