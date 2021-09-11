Overview of Yoga Therapy for Healthcare Providers

5 Cold Hill Road S Unit 27 Mendham, New Jersey 07945

Overview of Yoga Therapy for Healthcare Providers is organized by Life in Yoga Foundation and will be held from Sep 11 - 12, 2021. Participants are able to Develop competency in simple techniques of yoga that can be applied for patients' disease care and health management.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
8008282059
