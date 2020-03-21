OVC presents: Our Collective Spirit

Our Collective Spirit hearkens to the genuine bond within a large ensemble; which germinates from the first rehearsal together. Each member brings a wealth of experience, musical and beyond, to every rehearsal, as we strive to open our individual complexities and interpretations to that of a unified collective. In this concert, we will share the beauty of classical, jazz, and spiritual arrangements by Irving Berlin, Jester Hairston, Moses Hogan, Norman Luboff, and more. We invite you to become part of Our Collective Spirit!