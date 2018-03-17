OVC/OVCE Winter Concert: Take Courage My Soul

Charles Albert Tindley's call to action, "Take courage my soul, and let us journey on..." sets the theme for OVC's Spirituals Concert! Take Courage, My Soul-Spirituals of Strength features the music of Moses Hogan, Rollo Dilworth, Barbara Baker, as well as the beloved Alice Parker, who at age 93 is still composing the music of the American folksong and spiritual traditions. Whether it is accompanied or a cappella, slow or fast, OVC will certainly provide you with words of strength to stand beside us as we sing the Beauty and Power of Diversity!