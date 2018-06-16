The musical representation of American nationalism is found not only in our Appalachian folk songs and or spirituals, but in Jazz and our patriotic songs. Featuring compositions by William Billings, Aaron Copland, Charles Ives, and Leonard Bernstein as well as Cole Porter and George Gershwin among others; OVC's spring concert, A Slice of Apple Pie: Songs Representing the American Spirit, will join our American musical styles together as we prepare to celebrate America's birthday.
OVC/OVCE Spring Concert: A Slice of Apple Pie
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Concerts & Live Music
May 17, 2018
