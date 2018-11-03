Ovarian Cycle to benefit Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ORCA) is hosting Ovarian Cycle, an indoor cycling fundraiser at the Vida Fitness at the Yards. The event is cause-related: to make a difference in women's lives by funding scientific research, advocacy and patient support programs for women with ovarian cancer. Individuals who raise $1000 or more will earn a FitBIT or wireless earbuds! Tickets can be purchased for $50 per person and ovarian cancer survivors ride for free!

VIDA Fitness at the Yards 1212 4th St. SE, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20003 View Map
