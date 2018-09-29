Outdoor Exploration Day

Kiptopeke State Park 3540 Kiptopeke Drive, Virginia 23310

Celebrate wildlife and environmental stewardship on the Eastern Shore at this FREE and family friendly event. Get up close and personal with wildilfe through live animal presentations. Get hands-on through a variety of programs, activities and crafts. Take a hike to learn more about the different ecosystems within the Park. Wagon rides and so much more will be happening at this SPECTACULAR event. We hope to see you September at Kiptopeke State Park!

Kiptopeke State Park 3540 Kiptopeke Drive, Virginia 23310
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
757-302-4437
