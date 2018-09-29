Celebrate wildlife and environmental stewardship on the Eastern Shore at this FREE and family friendly event. Get up close and personal with wildilfe through live animal presentations. Get hands-on through a variety of programs, activities and crafts. Take a hike to learn more about the different ecosystems within the Park. Wagon rides and so much more will be happening at this SPECTACULAR event. We hope to see you September at Kiptopeke State Park!
Outdoor Exploration Day
Kiptopeke State Park 3540 Kiptopeke Drive, Virginia 23310
Kiptopeke State Park 3540 Kiptopeke Drive, Virginia 23310 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Most Popular
Midnight at the Oasis
Travel tips for a honeymoon in Marrakech. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more
Perfect Harmony
Eden Center in Falls Church serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine. more