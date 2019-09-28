Celebrate the great outdoors of the Eastern Shore at this FREE, family friendly event. Get up close and personal with wildlife through live animal presentations including reptiles, raptors and a walk through the Butterfly Pavilion. Participate in hands-on programs, crafts, and many more fun activities for all ages. Take a Wagon Ride or join us for a Nature Hike to learn more about the different ecosystems, history, and unique culture of the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The Chesapeake Bay Watershed is a vast and vibrant ecosystem that has witnessed the dawn of man, the birth of a nation, and the perpetual evolution of civilizations.

In addition to the many activities and attractions in the Picnic Area during Outdoor Exploration Day, the Kiptopeke Waterfront will be the backdrop to our own exploration and discovery. Come down to the pier for fishing, crabbing, and catching Pokemon critters. Rent a kayak and explore the Concrete Ships and Bluffs or take a stroll along beaches and through a maritime forest once the site of Native Americans villages, Colonial Settlements, and Pirate Hideouts.

We hope to see you September 28th at Kiptopeke State Park.