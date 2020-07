"Latin Pop Summer" with Chris Urquiaga

​Come enjoy an outdoor show of songs influenced by various genres of Latin music including samba, salsa and reggaeton! Chris will be singing a set of originals and some cover songs in Spanish and Portuguese. You'll hear sounds from Brazil, Cuba, and Spain, among other countries!​ Social distancing policies, zero-contact ticketing, and mandatory mask-wearing in effect, please review the extent of our procedures online.