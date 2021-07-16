"Our Womance" by Abby Middleton with Rebecca Soelberg

If men get bromances, why can't we have womances! Abby Middleton returns after her hilarious and heartfelt cabaret "I Didn't Cut My Bangs in Quarantine" with dear friend and NYC-based singer Rebecca Soelberg. You will often find the pair speaking almost exclusively in Brené Brown & Glennon Doyle quotes, weeping over a Sondheim lyric, and speaking in run-on sentences. Joined by Greg Knauf on the keys, these three friends invite you to come sit in the ambiguity of life, the magic of music, and the possibilities of this new chapter. Their selections span Sondheim, Schwartz, Gershwin, and more! ​