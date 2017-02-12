One of the most sought-after soloists in his generation of young American musicians, pianist Orion Weiss has performed with major American orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic. His deeply felt and exceptionally crafted performances go far beyond his technical mastery and have won him worldwide acclaim, as well as an impressive list of awards, including an Avery Fisher Career Grant and the 2010 Classical Recording Foundation’s Young Artist of the Year.

Visit www.orionweiss.com to learn more.

Program

Leoš Janáček Piano Sonata 1.X.1905

William Byrd The Battell

Dmitri Shostakovich Sonata No. 2 in B Minor, op. 61

Frederic Rzewski “Stop the War!” (Mile 61) from The Road

Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

artsengagelogo

Pre-concert Talks

Join us on the Sunday of each World of the Piano performance at 2PM in Armstrong Concert Hall for a Pre-Concert Talk! Learn about the artist’s program from Shenandoah Conservatory faculty.

Piano Masterclasses

Observe the guest artists as they work with Shenandoah Conservatory piano students. Masterclasses are held on the Monday following each Sunday World of the Piano performance from 10AM to noon in Armstrong Concert Hall. Limited seating is open to the public for quiet observation. Please arrive by 9:45AM.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for senior citizens and $10 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue.