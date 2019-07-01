Origins of American Democracy

Throughout this monthlong program at Jamestown Settlement, a living-history museum of 17th-century Virginia, interactive experiences and interpretive programs honor the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative assembly in 1619. An exhibit showcasing the original minutes of the first assembly that convened on July 30, 1619, on loan for the first time in America from The National Archives of the United Kingdom, will be available for public viewing through September. Made possible in part by the Robins Foundation.

Admission to Jamestown Settlement is $17.50 for adults and $8.25 for ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free. Special programs and exhibitions included in admission during museum operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.