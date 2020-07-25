Orchard Movie Night - Spaceballs

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117

Come out to Coyote Hole Ciderworks' Orchard Movie Night featuring the movie Spaceballs! Admission is FREE and the show starts at sundown, weather permitting so bring your chairs or blankets and lets relax like no where else at the lake! Notification will be made on our Facebook page and this event if we have to cancel due to weather.

Popcorn, candy, hard cider, regular cider and non-alcoholic drinks are all available at the tasting room for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed for our outdoor movies.

What you can bring:

- Chairs

- Blankets

What you can get at CHC:

- Popcorn

- Candy

- Dinner from 191 Smokery

- Hard Cider

- Non-Alcoholic Drinks

- Snacks

What you CANNOT bring:

- Outside Food or Snacks

- Outside Non-Alcoholic Drinks

- Outside Alcohol

- Coolers

- Video Cameras

Bringing in outside food, beverages, coolers or other than CHC alcoholic drinks is strictly prohibited. Failure to comply will result in expulsion.

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Theater & Dance
