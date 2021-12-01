Operation Healing Forces Fundraising Preview Night At Bizarre Bazaar

On Wednesday night, December 1st, 2021 you can gain early access to the Bizarre Bazaar through Operation Bizarre Bazaar. 100% of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Operation Healing Forces.

The Bizarre Bazaar is one of the top gift shows in America. Hundreds of fantastic vendors from all over the country sell everything from seasonal items, fine crafts, jewelry, clothing and one of a kind artwork. Operation Bizarre Bazaar is the opening night of a four day event in Richmond. We hope you will join us for a fun night of shopping.

For additional information regarding preview night tickets or event sponsorships please contact Christina Kilmartin at Christina.Kilmartin@ophf.org

Event Link: https://operationhealingforces.org/operation-bizarre-bazaar/

Tickets On Sale Now!

$125 VIP Express Ticket 4:30-9:00PM Gourmet Boxed Meals, Open Bar, Signature Bag

$100 VIP Ticket 5:00-9:00PM Gourmet Boxed Meals, Open Bar, Signature Bag

$50 General Admission 6:00-9:00PM Sandwich or Wrap, Limited Drinks, Tote Bag