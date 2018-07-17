Opening Reception: Washington's Shadow, Images in Limbo

Washington’s Shadow: Images in Limbo

Featuring Lynn McIntosh

July 17 – August 31

Lynn McIntosh is a native of Bluefield, Virginia, and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. In Washington’s Shadow, Lynn has placed each image in limbo; which is like a “spotlight” to remove the distraction of a surrounding background – and, perhaps, to encourage a quiet and thoughtful emotional response. Although limbo photography is not a new technique, Lynn’s historical application suggests a dimension beyond the obvious, by surrounding the subject as if it is floating in infinite blackness. His collection contains familiar images of patriots and cataclysmic pitfalls that tested the mettle of the heroes who served after, and long after, our first president. In addition to provoking thought, the collection portrays a chronological historical narrative as each image relates to the picture that precedes or follows it. Experience the narrative for yourself & meet the photographer at the opening reception, July 21, 6-8 pm.

"Washington's Shadow", a guided artist talk, will begin at 6:45 pm. Receptions are free and open to the public.

About the Center for the Arts:

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.