Opening Reception: Visual Expressions, A Timeless Perspective

Visual Expressions

A Timeless Perspective

A mixed media exhibit featuring 11 local artists!

On exhibit: June 13 – July 13

Visual Expressions is an “over 55” community art group that originated in Prince William County, Virginia. It was established in 2014 to promote creative endeavors to stimulate the mind, reduce the effects of stress-related diseases, and slow cognitive decline. The art group consists of graphic artists, art educators, and self-taught hobbyists. Soothing landscapes, realistic animal portraits, and vibrant abstract compositions make up their eclectic oeuvre and reflect a lifetime of learning, traveling, and exploring new techniques and mediums. Meet the artists at the opening reception, June 16, 6-8 pm.

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.