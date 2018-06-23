Opening Reception: Visual Expressions, A Timeless Perspective

Visual Expressions: A Timeless Perspective

A mixed media exhibit featuring 11 local artists!

On exhibit: June 13 – July 13

Visual Expressions is an “over 55” community art group that originated in Prince William County, Virginia. It was established in 2014 to promote creative endeavors to stimulate the mind, reduce the effects of stress-related diseases, and slow cognitive decline. The group meets monthly to discuss new projects, share tips, and learn from guest speakers, in addition to hosting monthly workshops. Visual Expressions consists of graphic artists, art educators, and self-taught hobbyists. Several of the members are also members of the Prince William Arts Society. Soothing landscapes, realistic animal portraits, and vibrant abstract compositions make up their eclectic collection and reflect a lifetime of learning, traveling, and exploring new techniques and media. Visual Expressions: A Timeless Perspective features 11 local artists including: Sandra McClelland Lewin, Sheri Herrick, Mona Phillips, Marlene Rideout, Liane Reiher Nash, Joanne Gelfand, Joan Wysong, Diana Mihaltse, Colleen Ganey, Pamela Newberry, and Lynne Aleknavage. Meet the artists at the opening reception, June 23, 6-8 pm.

About the Center for the Arts:

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.