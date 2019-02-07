OPENING RECEPTION: SETH BAUSERMAN, "IT EITHER IS OR ISN'T"

Join us on Thursday, February 7 from 5-8 pm for the opening reception of our next exhibition in the Pink Gallery. Seth Bauserman will share some of his newest work in his first solo show at Quirk, It Either Is Or Isn't.

These works are considerations of human complexity, exploring how identities are formed and sifted by time and by experience. They are figure studies of the internal form rather than the external. Beginning as compositions of unique marks on paper, through layers of paint these pieces are manipulated into concentrated individuals touched by both experience and event. The pieces are shaped and reshaped such that the original material is recognizable, yet marked. These drawings orient viewers inward and outward simultaneously, inviting consideration of how identity is formed within the respective world of the drawings — and within the viewer themselves.

Seth Bauserman lives and works in Richmond, Virginia. Through a combination of painting, drawing, and printmaking techniques, his work contemplates the complex and layered nature of identity. He is a 2017 recipient of a Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Professional Fellowship.