OPENING RECEPTION: SEAN DONLON + HAIYIN LIANG

Join us on Thursday, October 11 for the opening reception of two new exhibits featuring work from glass artist, Sean Donlon (Main Gallery) and current artist-in-residence, Haiyin Liang (The Mezzanine).

For his solo show, "Unspoken," Donlon continues his manipulation of a familiar object: the teapot.

"What started as an obsession with a practical object turned into an opportunity to make new sense of the world. The teapot became a symbol in my eyes; one that could be recognized by all people. Throughout history, the teapot has been used as a canvas for expression through its maker or utilizer. This makes the teapot a powerful symbol; one that can connect everyone by providing a moment to wind down, interact, tell stories, and internally reflect."

Since the first day he melted glass into a clear marble, Sean Donlon has been drawn to the challenges of glass manipulation. Donlon earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Craft and Material Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2012. He has traveled all over the United States and internationally to Lauscha, Germany and Murano, Italy to study lost glass techniques and to work with other glass artists. Among his distinguished honors, Donlon has been the recipient of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts fellowship, was awarded Craft + Design's Best in Show, and was recently featured in American Craft Magazine. Donlon's work has been exhibited in the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, and the Chrysler Museum. He is currently living and working in Richmond, Virginia.

Haiyin Liang is a recent graduate of VCU's Craft/Material Studies MFA program. She was selected by Quirk and VisArts to serve as this year's artist-in-residence. Since beginning the residency program in May, Liang has continued to explore traditional metalsmithing techniques used to embellish natural materials including delicate tree branches and small bottle gourds.

"I use the language of jewelry to communicate with natural materials to find my own way of expression and meditation."

Inspired by Chinese garden design and an ancient Chinese painting, "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains," Liang has incorporated cultural themes and a specific palette that help to construct an environment promoting mindfulness and meditation throughout her process.

Sean Donlon's Main Gallery show, "Unspoken" will be on view October 11 - November 25. Haiyin Liang's show in The Mezzanine at Quirk Hotel will be on view October 11 - November 11. An opening reception for each artist will be held in both exhibition spaces on Thursday, October 11 from 5-8 pm.