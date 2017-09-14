Opening Reception: Pia Fries and Radcliffe Bailey

Grand Lobby; all galleries

Pia Fries (Swiss; based in Dusseldorf, Germany) is internationally acclaimed as an undaunted and intrepid painter, whose exuberant paintings integrate silkscreened facsimiles of 17th-century Baroque and Mannerist prints and the gestural rigor and emotional depth of Abstract Expressionism with a contemporary sensibility.

Painter, sculptor, and mixed media artist Radcliffe Bailey (American, based in Atlanta, Georgia) layers found objects, materials, and potent imagery to explore connections between past and present, personal experience and collective memory. In this installation, Bailey references historical and ancestral communities and migrations, including enslaved African peoples escaping Virginia’s Great Dismal Swamp, while examining concepts of identity race, culture, and the mnemonic power of objects.