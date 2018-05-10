OPENING RECEPTION: MARLEIGH CULVER 'BREAK APART'

Join us for the opening reception of Marleigh Culver's exhibition 'Break Apart'. Culver's exhibition will be on view in our Mezzanine Gallery from May 10 to June 24.
These pieces symbolize a time of rapid and uncomfortable growing pains. The last
year of planning this work was spent not planning at all but rather living through
major changes of self, relationship, location and aspiration. My new work was
meant to be influenced by what stuck with me in life and what I put into the con-
fined spaces I design. Instead, the creation of these paintings was pushed by an
event that landed me in the hospital after some extreme life changes. How can I
convey my relation to this time and space through colors and shapes? How can I
paint to express the feelings of love I experienced and lost? How can I show my
adjustment to new places and things? ‘Break[ing] Apart’ is precisely how I spent
the last year of my life.
Marleigh Culver is an artist and designer living and working in Brooklyn, New York.
Her work encompasses both paint and digital mediums and is characterized by an
abstract and romantic aesthetic, often focused on plants as subject matter. The
use of color throughout her work is both considered and playful, reflecting the
artist’s own effervescent personality. Culver’s work has been featured in Teen
Vogue, Sight Unseen and Curbed, as well as collaborations with various high
profile brands.