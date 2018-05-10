OPENING RECEPTION: MARLEIGH CULVER 'BREAK APART'

Join us for the opening reception of Marleigh Culver's exhibition 'Break Apart'. Culver's exhibition will be on view in our Mezzanine Gallery from May 10 to June 24.

These pieces symbolize a time of rapid and uncomfortable growing pains. The last

year of planning this work was spent not planning at all but rather living through

major changes of self, relationship, location and aspiration. My new work was

meant to be influenced by what stuck with me in life and what I put into the con-

fined spaces I design. Instead, the creation of these paintings was pushed by an

event that landed me in the hospital after some extreme life changes. How can I

convey my relation to this time and space through colors and shapes? How can I

paint to express the feelings of love I experienced and lost? How can I show my

adjustment to new places and things? ‘Break[ing] Apart’ is precisely how I spent

the last year of my life.

Marleigh Culver is an artist and designer living and working in Brooklyn, New York.

Her work encompasses both paint and digital mediums and is characterized by an

abstract and romantic aesthetic, often focused on plants as subject matter. The

use of color throughout her work is both considered and playful, reflecting the

artist’s own effervescent personality. Culver’s work has been featured in Teen

Vogue, Sight Unseen and Curbed, as well as collaborations with various high

profile brands.