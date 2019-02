Richmond artist, Laurie Carnohan will exhibit new work in The Mezzanine at Quirk Hotel beginning February 28 through April 21. An opening reception will be held in The Mezzanine on Thursday, February 28 from 5-8 pm.

"'Converge' is an incomplete survey of worlds colliding; simple discoveries gleaned from the environment; a grey misty day, leaves aflutter in the street, both graffiti and vine on the side of a building, or ripples in a puddle. Bit by bit ephemera fills my brain and my iPhone, until, in an assemblage of printed images, it is indissoluble on paper. I collect, construct and hand-print images created years ago or perhaps a few days ago. Fragments, remnants, memories and moments are layered, captured and encapsulated by printmaking."