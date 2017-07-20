Opening Reception: Kathleen Markowitz "Field Notes In A Stream of Bright"

I am drawn to the physicality of making a painting and the tactile engagement of materials. I am interested in authentic attributes of a hand-drawn line. I like how a small mark can be a power- house of emotion. I am drawn to lines of surprise and the language of color. Paint layers reveal relationships of interconnectedness. When I feel emotional honesty in a work of art I am energized.

Kathleen Markowitz is a Richmond painter whose complex, layered and faceted surfaces con- sider the energy in memory and evidence, weaving the intersecting paths of synapses into a loose and luscious scale. Markowitz’s paintings often originate as personal and journalistic, but fluidly transform from the particular to the universal through her processes of interpretation, re- leasing the paintings outward from an intimate titles into an inter-netting of universal experiences. (from Deborah McLeod, Chroma Projects Art Laboratory, 2016)

Markowitz is a writer and visual artist. She studied at Virginia Commonwealth University, the Academia Di Bella Arti Pietro Vannucci in Pergia, Italy and with the New York School of Visual Arts study abroad program in Barcelona, Spain. International exhibitions include the United States Embassies in Hong Kong and Pretoria, South Africa, and the Tashkent 5th International Biennale of Contemporary Art in Uzbekistan. Locally, Markowitz has previously exhibited work with Artspace, Capital One, Page Bond Gallery, VMFA Studio School, 1708 Gallery, Quirk Gallery, and others.