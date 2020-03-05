Opening Reception: “Inner Lives: Cinerary Jars by Julian Stair and Rob Barnard”

Join us for an evening reception celebrating the opening of our new ceramics exhibit featuring artists Julian Stair and Rob Barnard. “Inner Lives” is a contributing exhibition with the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts annual conference in Richmond from March 25-28. Light refreshments provided.
