Opening Reception: “Inner Lives: Cinerary Jars by Julian Stair and Rob Barnard”

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join us for an evening reception celebrating the opening of our new ceramics exhibit featuring artists Julian Stair and Rob Barnard. “Inner Lives” is a contributing exhibition with the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts annual conference in Richmond from March 25-28. Light refreshments provided.

8046556055
