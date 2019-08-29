Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge”

to Google Calendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Celebrate the opening of an exhibition suite by three artists whose work incorporates technology-based media to transform data into 3D form.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception: “DATAFORM” and “Surge” - 2019-08-29 18:00:00
Celebrate The Life

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular