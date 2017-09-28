Opening Reception, Carlton Abbott: 50 Years of Architectural Drawings

Join us for a special opening reception for our new exhibition, “Carlton Abbott: 50 Years of Architectural Drawings.”
Admission is free, learn more and RSVP: https://branchmuseum.org/events/carlton-abbott-opening-reception/
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220
