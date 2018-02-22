Opening Reception: Carli Holcomb "Transient"

Emerging artist Carli Holcomb returns to Quirk Gallery to present Transient, a hopeful re-encounter with a landscape of her past, and the melancholic knowledge that the moments and experiences that took place there are irretrievable. Comprised of two and three-dimensional objects, Transient is an experimental archive of a single place. Mixed-media sculptures containing embedded rock fragments collected from the site are situated alongside intricately woven images of clouds, and dislocated photographs of rock formations that reveal the ongoing geological process that once formed and continue to shape the landscape. Transient is an ongoing exploration into the fragile way that memories and places become bound together.

Carli Holcomb received an M.F.A. in Craft and Material Studies from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2016, and a B.F.A. in fine art, with a specialization in metals, from the University of Wyoming. She has previously been the Quirk + VisArts artist-in-residence, and has had a solo show at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia; LIGHT art + Design in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and her work was featured on the cover of Metalsmith Magazine in 2016.