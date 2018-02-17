Opening Reception with the Artists: Pam Black, Sally Bowring, Lou Jordan: Three Voices & Judy McLeod: Current Work

Les Yeux du Monde will present Three Voices: Pam Black, Sally Bowring & Lou Jordan in the main gallery and Judy McLeod: Recent Work in the rear gallery from 17 February through 25 March 2018. There will be an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, February 17, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Pam Black, who teaches at the University of Virginia in the Drama and Architecture schools, will exhibit paintings from her “Architecture of the Field” series. In these, she literally paints with her fingers in oil her observations of animals, often horses or dogs, in the fields sometimes using hand stitching reminiscent of bridle stitching. This method of working directly without even the intermediary of the brush heightens the freshness and intimacy of the scene.

Sally Bowring a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University will exhibit her high keyed colorful abstractions derived loosely from the natural world—weather, changing seasons and light patterns. Layering organic and geometric forms and subtle veils of color with strong contrasts in a square format, her works “allude to cycles, unpredictability, things seen and hidden and the repetition of life.”

Lou Jordan will exhibit exuberant paintings and collages that were inspired by her recent time in Rome at the American Academy. In many she combines palette paper and other textures to create energized compositions that bring to mind artists like Matisse and the Fauves.

Judy McLeod’s recent paintings and collages of the earth and other lands inspired by her travels while teaching at Semester at Sea will fill the rear gallery. This show is as part of her multi venue 40-year retrospective also taking place at McGuffey Art Center and at Piedmont Virginia Community College in the spring.

The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday 1 – 5 and by appointment. It is located at 841 Wolf Trap Rd in Charlottesville. Visit our new website, LYDM.co or call 434-973-5566 or 434-882-2620 for more information.