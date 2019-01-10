OPENING RECEPTION: ANNE BLACKWELL THOMPSON, "BESPOKE BOTANICALS"

2019 boasts one of our most exciting exhibition schedules with many amazing artists sharing their work in our current space for the very first time.

We're starting the year off right with beautiful pressed and preserved plants and flowers from Anne Blackwell Thompson of Blackwell Botanicals. Anne's Main Gallery exhibit, Bespoke Botanicals will feature brand new pieces including rare plant specimens from Longwood Gardens.

Lily pad, flower, seaweed, leaf – each specimen connects us to the bountiful and extraordinary world of botany. As a naturalist with a particular interest in horticulture, I strive to embrace nature’s rich palette through harvesting plant material from country roads, private gardens and historical locations. My mission is to connect the viewer with nature through pressing and preserving plants. This collection of Bespoke Botanicals explores the flora and foliage of the natural world intertwined with a modern aesthetic paired with an admiration for Mother Nature.

Deeply curious about botany coupled with my fascination with genteel Victorian crafts spawned my interest in creating a collection of pressed specimens. This grouping of pressed botanicals was harvested from the high-lo of my world. From a common highway median flower to harvesting the exotic and rare plant specimens at Longwood Gardens – every specimen is unique and has a story to tell. I strongly believe that connecting with nature provides a respite and sanctuary from a technology driven society. I embrace merging botanical knowledge with artistic instincts and count myself very fortunate to combine two of my passions into my daily life: art and botany.

Join us for the opening reception of "Bespoke Botanicals" on Thursday, January 10 from 5 to 8 pm in our Main Gallery.