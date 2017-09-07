Opening Reception: Aimee Joyaux, "Red Rover (Red Rover)"

Our next Main Gallery show features new work on paper from one of our favorite artists, Aimee Joyaux. Please join us for the opening reception of "Red Rover (Red Rover)" on Thursday, September 7 from 5 to 8 pm.

"My work is grounded in a visceral response to current events, be they personal, political, cultural, or imagined. Bright colors and graphic shapes crash into the picture plane. Half glasses of water, the shells of building, and shape shifting folds are drawn to characterize a sense of displacement, a reactionary free fall in a tumultuous time.

The scale of these works on paper is ambitious for me. It allows for exaggerated responses to the stream of combative and imposing rhetoric surrounding me, my thoughts explode on the page like rolling dice when they hit the wall."

Aimee Joyaux is an artist and educator based in Petersburg, Virginia. She is currently working as the Associate Dean of Instructional Resources at Richard Bland College of William &

Mary. Past exhibitions include The National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Center for Book and Paper at Columbia College, The Art Institute of Chicago, The Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Center for Book Arts (NY), and Nexus Press in Atlanta. Examples of Aimee’s work are held in the collections of The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, The Center for Book and Paper at Columbia College, Indiana University East, Penland School of Crafts, and locally at Dominion, Capital One, Try-Me Gallery, Candela Gallery, and Quirk Hotel.

Aimee has previously exhibited her paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography and other work at Quirk Gallery and was the first artist to exhibit work in The Mezzanine at Quirk Hotel.