Opening Day for Trails - Elizabeth River Trail

Everyone is invited to join the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and trail lovers nationwide for the ‘Opening Day for Trails’ 2019 on Saturday, April 13.

This year marks the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s seventh annual Opening Day for Trails. On April 13, people across the nation kick off the trail season by hitting their favorite trails for a walk, run, ride or special event. In true 'Choose-Your-Adventure' fashion, the ERT Foundation has partnered with dozens of community organizations to host pop-up events and activities along the 10.5-mile trail. From a rooftop yoga class overlooking historic Fort Norfolk to a family-friendly Easter egg hunt at the Larchmont Library, there is something for everyone. Invite friends and spread the word using #RTCOpeningDay.

Schedule of Events:

9 am Kickoff at Plum Point Park with community partners Sentara Healthcare, ODU Recreation & Wellness, Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Ghent Chiropractic and coffee from Town Center Cold Pressed Roastery

9:15 am Workout warm up session hosted by CrossFit 757

9 am to noon Bike Learning Lab hosted by Old Dominion University’s Outdoor Adventure Program

9:30 am – 10:30 am Body Mechanics Workshop hosted by Sentara Therapy Centers

10 am Rooftop yoga class with Bhav Brigade Hampton Roads at The Roebuck. This donation-based class will benefit the ERT Foundation.

10 am – 5 pm Enjoy free admission all day at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens

11 am – 1 pm Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space's Challenge Course at Lambert's Point Community Center, Jeff Robertson Park and Fergis Tennis Courts

11 am Easter Egg Hunt at Larchmont Public Library

11 am Sign up to be a River Star Home with the Elizabeth River Project at its wetlands restoration site at Larchmont Library

Noon Free glassblowing demos at Chrysler Museum Glass Studio

1 pm - 5 pm Brews by Bike Brewery Tour with Social Cycling Norfolk - first stop Benchtop Brewing Company

2 pm Free gallery chats The Chrysler Museum of Art

Wrap up the day on the ERT with live music at the Waterside District or hit the Norfolk Tides season opening game and fireworks at Harbor Park

Opening Day for Trails is just the start of an amazing season on the Elizabeth River Trail. Be sure to follow ERT on Facebook to get the latest updates for all events and volunteer opportunities.