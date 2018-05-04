Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang

to Google Calendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00

Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County 94 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110

Upcoming exhibit: The Dalton Gang

On exhibit: May 2 – June 8

The Dalton Gang consists of photographers Bruce Fagin, Edward Savwoir, Michael Smith, Sandy Adams, Bonita F. Bing, and George Dalton Tolbert IV. Drawing inspiration from an infamous gang of outlaws in the Wild West (& George’s middle name), Michael Smith coined the group of artists The Dalton Gang. A few of the photographers met at Howard University in the 60s, while the others became acquainted after joining the Exposure Group, an African-American Photographers Association in Washington DC. Each artist has chosen 12 pieces from their personal collection to represent the gamut of their photographic career, emphasizing their individual styles and preferences.

Meet the Dalton Gang at the opening reception, May 4, 6-8 pm.

*********

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.

Info
Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County 94 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
703-330-2787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang - 2018-05-04 18:00:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular