Opening Art Reception: The Dalton Gang

Upcoming exhibit: The Dalton Gang

On exhibit: May 2 – June 8

The Dalton Gang consists of photographers Bruce Fagin, Edward Savwoir, Michael Smith, Sandy Adams, Bonita F. Bing, and George Dalton Tolbert IV. Drawing inspiration from an infamous gang of outlaws in the Wild West (& George’s middle name), Michael Smith coined the group of artists The Dalton Gang. A few of the photographers met at Howard University in the 60s, while the others became acquainted after joining the Exposure Group, an African-American Photographers Association in Washington DC. Each artist has chosen 12 pieces from their personal collection to represent the gamut of their photographic career, emphasizing their individual styles and preferences.

Meet the Dalton Gang at the opening reception, May 4, 6-8 pm.

