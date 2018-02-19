Open Workshop: Karim Nagi

Merryman Family Learning Studio (Room 253), Moss Arts Center

Learn numerous Arab music and dance styles from guest artist Karim Nagi.

Nagi, a native Egyptian drummer, DJ, composer, and folk dancer, is the creator of Turbo Tabla and has released four internationally distributed CDs of his unique brand of Arab house/electronica using acoustic instruments.

This event is part of the Moss Arts Center project SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures and is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts, Culture, and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register here: bit.ly/WorkshopNagi