Open Workshop: Karim Nagi

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Merryman Family Learning Studio (Room 253), Moss Arts Center

Learn numerous Arab music and dance styles from guest artist Karim Nagi.

Nagi, a native Egyptian drummer, DJ, composer, and folk dancer, is the creator of Turbo Tabla and has released four internationally distributed CDs of his unique brand of Arab house/electronica using acoustic instruments.

This event is part of the Moss Arts Center project SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures and is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts, Culture, and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register here: bit.ly/WorkshopNagi

