Open Studios Tour Roanoke

On the last weekend in April, Roanoke artists open their homes and studios for you to experience their newest works in intimate and inspiring settings. This spring event (Sat and Sun, April 27-28, 2019; 10am-5pm, both days) offers 10 studios showing the work of 25 regional artists and artisans.

This years event will feature a Sneak Preview Party at Fork in the Alley on the Thursday prior to the weekend event, April 25; 5pm-7pm. If you can't make it to the weekend tour or are just too excited to wait, stop by to see a sample of the work that will be shown on the Tour.

This free, family friendly, self-guided driving tour is open to the public and easily accessed by following the mobile friendly map on our website: https://www.openstudiostourroanoke.com/ or the map in the brochure.

What a creative way to spend a spring weekend!

For current updates about the Tour we encourage you to visit our website, https://www.openstudiostourroanoke.com/ and follow us on Facebook @RoanokeOPENSudiosTOUR and and Instagram @openstudiosroa.