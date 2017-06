Open Studio Plus

An energetic and crowd-pleasing performance by Richmond City Dance Theater. PLUS create a Zulu-inspired beaded necklace project in Art Education Center. Richmond City Dance Theater performances will occur at 1:30 PM and 2:45 PM in VMFA Atrium and Open Studio interactive art activity will be held in VMFA Art Studio. No registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (For groups of eight or more children, please email youthstudio@vmfa.museum.)