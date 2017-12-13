Open Studio Happy Hour at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is launching a new open studio access program that gives you even more ways to make art. To kick off the program, VisArts is hosting Open Studio Happy Hour on December 13 from 5-7 p.m. at our 1812 W. Main Street location. Guests can tour our 15 professional art studios to see what we have to offer. We’ll begin preselling session-long and year-long studio access on December 1. Go to visarts.org for more information.