Open Late Concert Series

Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket and join us the last Friday of the month, May – August from 6:00-8:00pm on the NSLM lawn for live music. Concessions and cash bar available. Also enjoy free admission to our museum! The May 25 concert will feature The Butchers Family Band, playing traditional country and bluegrass, and is in partnership with the Highland School and the Middleburg Human Foundation. No rain date. No outside alcohol.