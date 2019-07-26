Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band

Join us on the NSLM’s lawn as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of our Open Late Summer Concert Series! July 26th Open Late Concert features the Silver Tones Swing Band with partner American’s Routes, Loudoun County Equine Alliance, and Mosby Heritage Area Association. Concerts are free and open to the public, with the Museum open late and free of charge too.

Concessions available, including food from Pirate Rooster Pizza and Blackwater Beef, beer from Powers Farm & Brewery, and wine. Free Parking; Picnics Welcome; No Rain Date; Pets Must Be Leashed; Cash Bar; No Glass Containers; No Outside Alcohol Permitted.