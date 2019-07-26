Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band

to Google Calendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us on the NSLM’s lawn as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of our Open Late Summer Concert Series! July 26th Open Late Concert features the Silver Tones Swing Band with partner American’s Routes, Loudoun County Equine Alliance, and Mosby Heritage Area Association. Concerts are free and open to the public, with the Museum open late and free of charge too.

Concessions available, including food from Pirate Rooster Pizza and Blackwater Beef, beer from Powers Farm & Brewery, and wine. Free Parking; Picnics Welcome; No Rain Date; Pets Must Be Leashed; Cash Bar; No Glass Containers; No Outside Alcohol Permitted.

Info

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
5406876542
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Open Late Concert Series - Silver Tones Swing Band - 2019-07-26 18:00:00
Crack It Open

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular