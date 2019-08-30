Join us on the NSLM’s lawn as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of our Open Late Summer Concert Series! August 30th Open Late Concert features the Shenandoah Conservatory with partners A Place to Be, Shenandoah University Alumni Association, and Sky Meadow State Park. Concerts are free and open to the public, with the Museum open late and free of charge too. Concessions available, including food from Pirate Rooster Pizza and Blackwater Beef, beer from Powers Farm & Brewery, and wine. Free Parking; Picnics Welcome; No Rain Date; Pets Must Be Leashed; Cash Bar; No Glass Containers; No Outside Alcohol Permitted.
Open Late Concert Series – Shenandoah Conservatory
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
Jul 8, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more