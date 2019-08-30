Open Late Concert Series – Shenandoah Conservatory

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us on the NSLM’s lawn as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of our Open Late Summer Concert Series! August 30th Open Late Concert features the Shenandoah Conservatory with partners A Place to Be, Shenandoah University Alumni Association, and Sky Meadow State Park. Concerts are free and open to the public, with the Museum open late and free of charge too. Concessions available, including food from Pirate Rooster Pizza and Blackwater Beef, beer from Powers Farm & Brewery, and wine. Free Parking; Picnics Welcome; No Rain Date; Pets Must Be Leashed; Cash Bar; No Glass Containers; No Outside Alcohol Permitted.

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
5406876542
please enable javascript to view
